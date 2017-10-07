sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member



craigizzard wrote: Masterclass from McGuire, who had the ball on a string, and a couple of players who've got the most stick this year - Ablett and Briscoe - were amongst our next best.

Gotcha in 2016 wrote: McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.



What can I say..I am now a Cyprus exile for last year but been down to local sports bar and watched another Leeds masterclass. I have been one of McDermott's worst critics but he surely now deserves the job for as long as he wishes. McGuire was bloody superb and on that peformance it seems we should have given him one more season...but at same time a fitting way for him to finish his Leeds career. Burrow too. I feel immensely privelleged to have witnessed the "golden generation" after starting to support Leeds in 1978.

I do feeel sorry for Golding but Jack Walker is going to be another Leeds legend (such maturity and ability for one so young). I could see that in his first performance and called it on here I think. Maybe Wallker to get the no.6 shirt alongside Myler (7) for 2018. If Golding improves his attacking abilities/linking from FB I can see Walker easly adapting to the skills required of a no.6.



As for Hardaker: I was one of his biggest fans, but yet again Leeds seem to have made the correct call. rhino65

loiner81 wrote:



DHM

The "Rugby Gods" certainly know a thing or two.



Hard to feel sorry for Cas, they have played some great stuff this year but you have to turn up for the big ones.

Masterclass in how to win a GF from Brian.



What a magical end to the Leeds career of two all time greats. What a great day for the club as well. Mags and Rob deserve this just as much as Sinny and JP did.The "Rugby Gods" certainly know a thing or two.Hard to feel sorry for Cas, they have played some great stuff this year but you have to turn up for the big ones.Masterclass in how to win a GF from Brian.Another several months of smug satisfaction

Just my opinion and probably wrong, but the way McD was going round all the players I got the impression he may be calling it a day

finglas wrote: Just my opinion and probably wrong, but the way McD was going round all the players I got the impression he may be calling it a day



I got that impression with his "last chapter in the book" comment, but we'll see.

Utterly fantastic for McGuire in particular to prove beyond any doubt that Leeds don't need Sinfield to win in a grand final.



Great personal stories for Burrow, Ward, Briscoe and of course Mac. Thought Cuthbertson temporarily stepped into JP's boots for this one - what an effort! JJB was also immense - hope they can do it again for him next year.



Feel for Powell though... Some nice interviews in the build-up about his role in bringing through the likes of Burrow and McGuire at Leeds, and his part in the first GF.



Despite all the talk about how Cas would cope without as much experience, Leeds proved again that this was a big factor. Just goes to show how difficult it was for teams like Warrington in the past - and how big the win against the Bulls was in 2004 when Leeds overcame a multi-trophy winning Bradford team.



Cas put in what must be described as one of the worst ever performances in a GF. I wouldn't want to be in Hardaker's shoes - whatever he has or hasn't done, he must be in a dark place now. Hopefully he'll have a chance to atone and move on with his life. DHM

Exeter Rhino wrote: I wouldn't want to be in Hardaker's shoes - whatever he has or hasn't done, he must be in a dark place now. Hopefully he'll have a chance to atone and move on with his life.



Indeed.



Life is going to be very tough for him after this. Can't see how he'll be able to look his teammates in the eye again let alone pull the shirt on again. Him not playing hurt Cas massively, in so many ways. We may well have won anyway, but him not being there was a loss of a huge attacking threat.

