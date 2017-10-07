WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:33 pm
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 327
Get in!!!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:35 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5468
How did Stevie Ward do that? Played the entire 80 minutes I believe. What a warrior.
McGuire was absolutely outstanding well deserved MoM.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:37 pm
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 327
Masterclass from McGuire. Hull kr you’re welcome
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:40 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 206
Looking forward to the Rhinos haters (our own so called fans) giving excuses. I'm guessing Porkside won't be contributing until our next barren spell.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:41 pm
Seth Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1733
Location: Meltham
Huge credit to all for pulling out that dominant performance, another fitting end to 2 more legends time at leeds. Cas looked overawed, I hope Gale doesn't go missing for England like tonight.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, chunkyhugo, craigizzard, Damo-Leeds, Emagdnim13, FoxyRhino, FrEaK-HullFC, GansonTheClown, giddyupoldfella, Hessle Roader, Homer Simpson, hull2524, Joshheff90, leg_end, rhino65, Seth, sgtwilko, thepimp007, Upanunder, Wardy67, wire-flyer, World of Redboy and 604 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,5633,30376,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.