Bit gutted for Andy Lynch not to make the final. He's been a better than average SL forward for many many years and if not for JP and his ilk, would have gained more international caps than he has. Biff Tannen

With the weather forecast and everything that has happened this week so far im starting to actually feel we are more than an outside chance. If we lose we lose but to be going to OT with a genuine chance was beyond my wildest dreams back in march when Cas ran riot against us, what a turn around. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! Biff Tannen

rhino65 wrote: Bit gutted for Andy Lynch not to make the final. He's been a better than average SL forward for many many years and if not for JP and his ilk, would have gained more international caps than he has.



Yeah i agree with everything you say, i played against Lynchy when we was in juniors top fella then and carried that all through his career. Shame Zak couldn't have picked up a few tips from him on how to conduct yourself as a pro but i guess if he couldn't get that from JP and Sinfield he is a lost cause. Yeah i agree with everything you say, i played against Lynchy when we was in juniors top fella then and carried that all through his career. Shame Zak couldn't have picked up a few tips from him on how to conduct yourself as a pro but i guess if he couldn't get that from JP and Sinfield he is a lost cause. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! Danibo160 Stevo's Armpit

Hope Ward stays together tomorrow and that singo gives another performance like last week, Parcell should use Cas's tactic of fast PTBs to our advantage too.

Great news about Stevie Ward, he deserves his place in the GF and hopefully can play a good stint for us.



I think if McGuire and Burrow get their kicking games and game management on point and our pack repeats last week's performance we will be tough to beat.



My other main hope is that Moon, Parcell and Watkins all have the ability to individually produce a try out of very little and all are due Sal Paradise

LeedsLurch wrote: Just heard that Lynch is out

Out in Kippax Out in Kippax Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. RHINO-MARK

Well the day has finally arrived & one i personally didn't think was possible.

Fair play to the Team & in particular Mc.D they've proved there's still bite & quality in this current set up.

Now it's time to prove they can win a Trophy without JP ,Sinny & Kylie & against a Team we have'nt looked like beating all year.

This is an interesting head to head



Gale

Games 27

Tries 14

Assists 21

Metres 845

Tackles 314

Attacking kicks 153



McGuire

Games 27

Tries 6

Assists 25

Metres 945

Tackles 364

Attacking kicks 146



Same team as last week. 1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield

11 Salford 12 Leigh

Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford

Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh

Eden FB, Hitchcox wing.



