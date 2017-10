rhino65 wrote: Bit gutted for Andy Lynch not to make the final. He's been a better than average SL forward for many many years and if not for JP and his ilk, would have gained more international caps than he has.

Yeah i agree with everything you say, i played against Lynchy when we was in juniors top fella then and carried that all through his career. Shame Zak couldn't have picked up a few tips from him on how to conduct yourself as a pro but i guess if he couldn't get that from JP and Sinfield he is a lost cause.