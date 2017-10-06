WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:51 pm
He's playing now. Theres texts and emails flying all over Castleford from an old dear at the club apparently :lol:

This is the biggest mystery since Dallas, who shot JR,

Eastenders, who killed Lucy,

The Simpsons, who shot Mr Burns,

Neighbours, where is Harold Bishop
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:52 pm
Rhinoshaund III wrote:
Ive heard the same thing off 2 completely seperate people, one a current superleague player and the other an RL sports brand agent, and neither involve a pub, fight/argument or racism,

a lot worse,

too much of a coincidence?



I think not. I do believe that one of the two things I was talking about was the pub incident and racism thing though, but that’s an ongoing thing at the minute as I understand, and they’re covering the main incident with this ‘breach of club rules’ thing at the minute until this is announced, as it’s still a truth, and club rules were breached by him being somewhere the players were prohibited going a while ago because of another players continuous incidents in that area.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:56 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Alternatively....
He broke club rules by being where he wasn't meant to be.
However, this was complicated further by the allegation that was made against him. The club had to deal with this before they could move on.
He's been given an official warning for breaking club rules, but after meeting with Hardaker today, no further action will be taken regarding the other allegation.
As such, everything is concluded and he can play.
Maybe....

Then your statement is... "Due to a breach of club rules and a serious allegation made against Zak, we are conducting an internal investigation. Due to the nature of the allegation Zak will not be considered for first team action until the investigation is complete. When that investigation is complete we will consider a range of outcomes and as Zak denies said allegations we reserve the right to reinstate him to first team action as and when we see fit.

Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation we will make no further comment until its completion. "

Whats the benefit of throwing him under the bus for the last couple of days and allowing speculation to get out of control?
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:12 pm
Claypitrhino wrote:
I have to be ambiguous, unlikely I know that anything would come of it, but still. I’ll just say it’s a player close enough for me to 150% believe it.

Fair enough.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:21 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
With all the hurrumph over hardaker there's been very little discussion on the game itself.

I think to win, we'll need to keep cas to 2 scores or less and Watkins will need to be 100%.

It's hard to see us doing that as cas have cut through our defense at will this season. One of the keys will be how we handle cas when they are on top, busting holes, getting quick ptb and moving the ball quick. That purple patch has basically been our undoing in every game this season, to differing degrees.

With all the variables taken into account such as our experience, hardakers omission, McGuire and burrow leaving, the simple uniqueness of gf night I think cas should still actually win, it just maybe closer than neutrals would have thought.

I know sport doesn't work like this, but I just feel like we're due a gf loss, you know?


We need our forwards to be on top. It's the quick ptb that Cas run their set moves off to put their winger on the outside that have killed us against them for me.

I think it'll be close either way
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:26 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Then your statement is... "Due to a breach of club rules and a serious allegation made against Zak, we are conducting an internal investigation. Due to the nature of the allegation Zak will not be considered for first team action until the investigation is complete. When that investigation is complete we will consider a range of outcomes and as Zak denies said allegations we reserve the right to reinstate him to first team action as and when we see fit.

Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation we will make no further comment until its completion. "

Whats the benefit of throwing him under the bus for the last couple of days and allowing speculation to get out of control?


There is nobody within Castleford with the literary skills to write anywhere near that level of articulacy.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:36 pm
We need to win the battle up front - which we showed last week against Hull that we can do.

And we need to close down Gale relentlessly towards the end of sets, which we've showed all year that we can't do.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:24 pm
Just heard that Lynch is out
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:45 pm
LeedsLurch wrote:
Just heard that Lynch is out


I'm not sure he was ever in.
