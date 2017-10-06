nottinghamtiger wrote: Alternatively....

He broke club rules by being where he wasn't meant to be.

However, this was complicated further by the allegation that was made against him. The club had to deal with this before they could move on.

He's been given an official warning for breaking club rules, but after meeting with Hardaker today, no further action will be taken regarding the other allegation.

As such, everything is concluded and he can play.

Maybe....

Then your statement is... "Due to a breach of club rules and a serious allegation made against Zak, we are conducting an internal investigation. Due to the nature of the allegation Zak will not be considered for first team action until the investigation is complete. When that investigation is complete we will consider a range of outcomes and as Zak denies said allegations we reserve the right to reinstate him to first team action as and when we see fit.Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation we will make no further comment until its completion. "Whats the benefit of throwing him under the bus for the last couple of days and allowing speculation to get out of control?