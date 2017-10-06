|
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1513
Location: West Side, Baltimore
|
Claypitrhino wrote:
If what players are saying is true, which id believe over anything else it’s two things, and I wouldn’t be expecting to see him put any shirt on for a very long time
If that were the case, hope GH has nice strict terms on that deal with Cas
|
You come at the king - You better not miss.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 08, 2015 7:02 pm
Posts: 229
|
Can’t see that being an issue, he’s there problem now, contract was signed long ago
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:55 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 941
|
Claypitrhino wrote:
If what players are saying is true, which id believe over anything else it’s two things, and I wouldn’t be expecting to see him put any shirt on for a very long time
Cas players?
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:58 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 08, 2015 7:02 pm
Posts: 229
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Cas players?
I have to be ambiguous, unlikely I know that anything would come of it, but still. I’ll just say it’s a player close enough for me to 150% believe it.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:10 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3613
|
With McDermott's non use of subs, we've basically been practicing this scenario for years. Ward won't be100%, but if we can get just 10 or 15 effective minutes, it could be the difference.
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:50 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1513
Location: West Side, Baltimore
|
FlexWheeler wrote:
With McDermott's non use of subs, we've basically been practicing this scenario for years. Ward won't be100%, but if we can get just 10 or 15 effective minutes, it could be the difference.
It's incredible the commitment and forward planning that BMcD puts into these big games
|
You come at the king - You better not miss.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 738
Location: Back in Leeds :)
|
What's the betting he ends up having to use all 17 tomorrow to scupper his years of planning..?!
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7966
Location: SWMC Coach
|
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|