Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:45 am
Omar Little
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1513
Location: West Side, Baltimore
Claypitrhino wrote:
If what players are saying is true, which id believe over anything else it’s two things, and I wouldn’t be expecting to see him put any shirt on for a very long time


If that were the case, hope GH has nice strict terms on that deal with Cas
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:54 am
Claypitrhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 08, 2015 7:02 pm
Posts: 229
Can’t see that being an issue, he’s there problem now, contract was signed long ago
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:55 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 941
Claypitrhino wrote:
If what players are saying is true, which id believe over anything else it’s two things, and I wouldn’t be expecting to see him put any shirt on for a very long time

Cas players?
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:58 am
Claypitrhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 08, 2015 7:02 pm
Posts: 229
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Cas players?


I have to be ambiguous, unlikely I know that anything would come of it, but still. I’ll just say it’s a player close enough for me to 150% believe it.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:10 pm
FlexWheeler
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3613
With McDermott's non use of subs, we've basically been practicing this scenario for years. Ward won't be100%, but if we can get just 10 or 15 effective minutes, it could be the difference.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:50 pm
Omar Little
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1513
Location: West Side, Baltimore
FlexWheeler wrote:
With McDermott's non use of subs, we've basically been practicing this scenario for years. Ward won't be100%, but if we can get just 10 or 15 effective minutes, it could be the difference.


It's incredible the commitment and forward planning that BMcD puts into these big games :lol:
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
