SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:22 am
tigertot
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15247
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
DrPepper wrote:
Definitely not Brett Ferres. Sounds like a Hull prop forward to me.


How do you know? Do you hear him say farv parnts for me & a glass of whart wharn for the warf?
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:29 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2393
Location: Going straight
If mi laddo has been up to what I’ve just been told then being dropped for the GF is the least of his worries.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
