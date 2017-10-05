craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member



Omar Little wrote: I think the audio is either from a video or someone (allegedly Ferres) talking about a video.



I've not seen it just sharing what I found from 60s on t'internet



I've heard the audio now (it's on YouTube) and the report seems correct. *However* it could also just be Ferres (or whoever) repeating grapevine rumours he's heard... we don't know if it's the actual story.



I've heard the audio now (it's on YouTube) and the report seems correct. *However* it could also just be Ferres (or whoever) repeating grapevine rumours he's heard... we don't know if it's the actual story.

As an aside, I'll bet Ferres (if it's him... does sound like him) is delighted a mate has recorded a private gossipy conversation and dragged him into the story too.



Omar Little wrote: I think the audio is either from a video or someone (allegedly Ferres) talking about a video.



I've not seen it just sharing what I found from 60s on t'internet



Yeah, he's talking about CCTV of whatever happened.



Not exactly the best character witness in Ferres, probably will tell you he tripped and accidentally slipped inside Huby's wife. Rhinoshaund III

craigizzard wrote: I've heard the audio now (it's on YouTube) and the report seems correct. *However* it could also just be Ferres (or whoever) repeating grapevine rumours he's heard... we don't know if it's the actual story.



As an aside, I'll bet Ferres (if it's him... does sound like him) is delighted a mate has recorded a private gossipy conversation and dragged him into the story too.



How did you find it on youtube?



In the audio clip on YouTube, the bloke who people are saying is Ferres says ZH racially abuses a woman. Woman says ZH hit her but the cctv will clear him of physical assault and he could end up playing.



Obviously the clip was recorded before Powell named his team. ZH has no chance in my opinion Rhinoshaund III

Stevosfalseteeth wrote: In the audio clip on YouTube, the bloke who people are saying is Ferres says ZH racially abuses a woman. Woman says ZH hit her but the cctv will clear him of physical assault and he could end up playing.



Obviously the clip was recorded before Powell named his team. ZH has no chance in my opinion



Got a link?



he tweeted 'cant wait for saturday' I bet he cant









FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.

