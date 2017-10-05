WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:17 pm
craigizzard
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3775
Omar Little wrote:
I think the audio is either from a video or someone (allegedly Ferres) talking about a video.

I've not seen it just sharing what I found from 60s on t'internet


I've heard the audio now (it's on YouTube) and the report seems correct. *However* it could also just be Ferres (or whoever) repeating grapevine rumours he's heard... we don't know if it's the actual story.

As an aside, I'll bet Ferres (if it's him... does sound like him) is delighted a mate has recorded a private gossipy conversation and dragged him into the story too.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:19 pm
Omar Little wrote:
I think the audio is either from a video or someone (allegedly Ferres) talking about a video.

I've not seen it just sharing what I found from 60s on t'internet


Yeah, he's talking about CCTV of whatever happened.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:28 pm
Printer
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1277
Posts: 1277
Not exactly the best character witness in Ferres, probably will tell you he tripped and accidentally slipped inside Huby's wife.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:34 pm
Rhinoshaund III
craigizzard wrote:
I've heard the audio now (it's on YouTube) and the report seems correct. *However* it could also just be Ferres (or whoever) repeating grapevine rumours he's heard... we don't know if it's the actual story.

As an aside, I'll bet Ferres (if it's him... does sound like him) is delighted a mate has recorded a private gossipy conversation and dragged him into the story too.


How did you find it on youtube?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:39 pm
Stevosfalseteeth
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 583
Posts: 583
In the audio clip on YouTube, the bloke who people are saying is Ferres says ZH racially abuses a woman. Woman says ZH hit her but the cctv will clear him of physical assault and he could end up playing.

Obviously the clip was recorded before Powell named his team. ZH has no chance in my opinion
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 pm
Rhinoshaund III
Stevosfalseteeth wrote:
In the audio clip on YouTube, the bloke who people are saying is Ferres says ZH racially abuses a woman. Woman says ZH hit her but the cctv will clear him of physical assault and he could end up playing.

Obviously the clip was recorded before Powell named his team. ZH has no chance in my opinion


Got a link?
