Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:56 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1507
Location: West Side, Baltimore
nottinghamtiger wrote:
A failed drugs test would not be described as a "breach of club rules".
When players fail a drugs test, there is a mandatory statement that they have to release that complies with UKAD guidance.
As such, I highly doubt he has failed a drugs test.


Random question (not suggesting it applies to Zak in anyway, I have no idea what he has or hasn't done)...

Anyone know what the situation would be if a club imposed testing on a player with past form for recreational drug use...would they have any obligation to pass on results to ukad?
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:57 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3489
Spot on printer.

This all came about after the Wigan game. Results don't come back straight away!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:02 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2077
Omar Little wrote:
Random question (not suggesting it applies to Zak in anyway, I have no idea what he has or hasn't done)...

Anyone know what the situation would be if a club imposed testing on a player with past form for recreational drug use...would they have any obligation to pass on results to ukad?


No. Doping bans can only result from UKAD administered tests.
Clubs can conduct their own testing, but usually it's aimed at non-banned substances. Many clubs require players to take alcohol tests, for example.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:25 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1276
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm not sure they would have a choice. UKAD Regulations trump the RFL's preferred timetable.


Not exactly on about a lengthy delay but given the timing I'm sure they could ask if they wait until Monday to hold a press conference, release statement etc.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:33 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1507
Location: West Side, Baltimore
cas all the way wrote:
Supposedly a video going around confirming what Zakk has done. Brett Ferres is the guy on the video. Not seen it myself but many on casforum supposedly have.

If true and he is found not to be guilty after CCTV footage is looked at. He may play.


Description of the audio from Casforum...

The audio is about Zak going out after Cas presentation night with his missus, she ended up arguing with some women then he stepped in and made a racial comment f off **** ****. Then the women has now informed the police and claimed he's hit her so the club and police are investigating but the audio also says it shows he didn't actually hit her....

Not saying this is correct or not just what audio basically says


If any truth in it that's two very serious allegations in one...
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:35 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1458
TOMCAT wrote:
For the hard of understanding, last Friday when we knew we'd be facing Cas on SATURDAY, because we'd just beaten Hull. HTH :wink:


Got you now :lol: Eats shoots and leaves and all that.
