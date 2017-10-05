Random question (not suggesting it applies to Zak in anyway, I have no idea what he has or hasn't done)...Anyone know what the situation would be if a club imposed testing on a player with past form for recreational drug use...would they have any obligation to pass on results to ukad?

A failed drugs test would not be described as a "breach of club rules". When players fail a drugs test, there is a mandatory statement that they have to release that complies with UKAD guidance. As such, I highly doubt he has failed a drugs test.