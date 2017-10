cas all the way wrote: Leeds must be feeling so confident if Zak and Shenton miss the game. We will need the biggest game from our forwards all season as our backs may struggle.

I'm sure that Cas will mange to scrape together a sideIt'll be interesting to see how the bookies call it after the final squads are confirmed. I was looking forward to a good game on Friday night and I still am. I think it will take a massive effort to overturn the form book between the 2 sides this season, but I wouldn't bet against Leeds in a final