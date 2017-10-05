WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:19 pm
ant1 User avatar
Bavaria Crown Tiger wrote:
Surely passing on team info is not true. What info could be passed on that Leeds couldn't already see from videos and previous games etc? I'm thinking alcohol or drugs related.


Your reflective thoughts are definitely on the right track.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:21 pm
Danibo160 wrote:
GH must be rubbing his hands and laughing now


Absolutely.

This is Karma for Hardaker, he's been rubbing it in Leeds faces all year.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:31 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Spending too much time in Greggs Mrs....


I think you missed a bit Norm? Whose Gregg?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:45 pm
DHM User avatar
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Allegedly leaking Cas team game plans to Leeds player.


The f***wit probably did it on Twitter.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:36 pm
Now on the Cas forum someone is saying Shenton has hurt his groin in training and is a major doubt.

Enjoyable day for Cas fans aint it.
