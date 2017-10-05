Now on the Cas forum someone is saying Shenton has hurt his groin in training and is a major doubt.
Enjoyable day for Cas fans aint it.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AJC, Big Jim Slade, Bombed Out, Bubbles GB, C O Jones, CartHorse1984, cheekydiddles, ComeOnYouUll, D4mo78, Dadsylad, dddooommm, Fallon, Ferdy, green machine, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, HyperbolicRhino, leedsbarmyarmy, malcadele, Mardylad, McGuireofrEngland, miscreant, Norton123, nottinghamtiger, rhinos_bish, runningman29, Sherbert Dip, SmokeyTA, southyorksdave, steadygetyerboots-on, takethetwo, taxi4stevesmith, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, Upanunder, Wardy67, WF Rhino, will_leeds and 801 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,225
|3,475
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|