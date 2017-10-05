|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5934
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Ive heard a couple of rumours about what hes alleged to have done ,but if its passing on info to a leeds player ,the Leeds player must have known he was an easy target .If true of course
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1605
Location: with the barefoot girls
|
I don't know what has happened but feel it has to be more than passing info to Leeds players. BM probably has a good idea of the Cas line up and how they will play, Powell likewise about Leeds. If that was the case a rollockin but not to be dropped would be the likely outcome imo.
Im guessing that he has got into trouble off the pitch, again.
|
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:46 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 15, 2003 11:37 pm
Posts: 1876
Location: Wheldon Road End - Next To The Burger Van
|
Surely passing on team info is not true. What info could be passed on that Leeds couldn't already see from videos and previous games etc? I'm thinking alcohol or drugs related.
|
There are four billion other girls who want to make love to you....and me
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:16 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 940
|
I do hope this Ward gamble isn't a repeat of Senior in 05.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3772
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I do hope this Ward gamble isn't a repeat of Senior in 05.
I have that thought as well, but if it is then it's more easily fixable than it was in 05, just have Ferres and Ablett playing bigger minutes than planned.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:29 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1243
|
Bavaria Crown Tiger wrote:
Surely passing on team info is not true. What info could be passed on that Leeds couldn't already see from videos and previous games etc? I'm thinking alcohol or drugs related.
Thinking the same. He was sounding well up for the game yesterday on Twitter so must be something that's just come up. Anything along the lines of passing on team info would probably need a bit more time to find out the exact details. My guess is it's along the same lines (no pun intended) as Chase's at Widnes.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12006
Location: Leeds 13
|
That £150k transfer fee now looking a marvellous piece of business.
Sleeve by plenty.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|