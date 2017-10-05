WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:52 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5934
Location: philadelphia PA
Ive heard a couple of rumours about what hes alleged to have done ,but if its passing on info to a leeds player ,the Leeds player must have known he was an easy target .If true of course
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:00 pm
The Magic Rat User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1605
Location: with the barefoot girls
I don't know what has happened but feel it has to be more than passing info to Leeds players. BM probably has a good idea of the Cas line up and how they will play, Powell likewise about Leeds. If that was the case a rollockin but not to be dropped would be the likely outcome imo.
Im guessing that he has got into trouble off the pitch, again.
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:46 pm
Bavaria Crown Tiger User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 15, 2003 11:37 pm
Posts: 1876
Location: Wheldon Road End - Next To The Burger Van
Surely passing on team info is not true. What info could be passed on that Leeds couldn't already see from videos and previous games etc? I'm thinking alcohol or drugs related.
There are four billion other girls who want to make love to you....and me
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:16 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 940
I do hope this Ward gamble isn't a repeat of Senior in 05.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:22 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3772
RHINO-MARK wrote:
I do hope this Ward gamble isn't a repeat of Senior in 05.


I have that thought as well, but if it is then it's more easily fixable than it was in 05, just have Ferres and Ablett playing bigger minutes than planned.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:29 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1243
Bavaria Crown Tiger wrote:
Surely passing on team info is not true. What info could be passed on that Leeds couldn't already see from videos and previous games etc? I'm thinking alcohol or drugs related.


Thinking the same. He was sounding well up for the game yesterday on Twitter so must be something that's just come up. Anything along the lines of passing on team info would probably need a bit more time to find out the exact details. My guess is it's along the same lines (no pun intended) as Chase's at Widnes.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:32 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12006
Location: Leeds 13
That £150k transfer fee now looking a marvellous piece of business.

Sleeve by plenty.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJC, Bobtownrhino, Bull Mania, Bullseye, C O Jones, cas all the way, Charlie Sheen, Chris.Taylor, craigizzard, Dadsylad, Derwent, DrPepper, garforthrhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Grimmy, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, malcadele, mattyantz, mwindass, newgroundb4wakey, Norman Stanley Fletcher, nottinghamtiger, OldFart2, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, rugbyleague88, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, The Magic Rat, Towns88, Wardy67 and 674 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,0733,20576,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.