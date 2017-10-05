WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:52 pm
lionarmour87
Ive heard a couple of rumours about what hes alleged to have done ,but if its passing on info to a leeds player ,the Leeds player must have known he was an easy target .If true of course
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:00 pm
The Magic Rat
I don't know what has happened but feel it has to be more than passing info to Leeds players. BM probably has a good idea of the Cas line up and how they will play, Powell likewise about Leeds. If that was the case a rollockin but not to be dropped would be the likely outcome imo.
Im guessing that he has got into trouble off the pitch, again.
