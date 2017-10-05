|
|
Wouldn't be too big a surprise to see him named in the 19 man squad as McDermott has often named someone he admits won't play. The 17 for the match is another question though.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:41 am
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Cas have been on Easy Street for the entire super 8s, even playing their u12s for one match.
Absurd amount of desperation on here. Keep clutching.
will you be doing a Christmas special this year?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:01 am
Ward is named in the squad
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:46 am
Hardaker dropped for a breach of club rules.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
Hardaker's sell-destruct button seemingly strikes again....
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:50 am
Eden to fullback, Monaghan to wing? Is he still there?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:53 am
I hope we've got the money for him already.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:56 am
Some respect for Cas for actually dropping him. What a huge call that is given the circumstances.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:59 am
Breach of club discipline. 'nuff said.
