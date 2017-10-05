WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:40 am
Wouldn't be too big a surprise to see him named in the 19 man squad as McDermott has often named someone he admits won't play. The 17 for the match is another question though.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:41 am
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:01 am
Ward is named in the squad
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:46 am
Hardaker dropped for a breach of club rules.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
Hardaker's sell-destruct button seemingly strikes again....
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
Some people never learn
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:50 am
Eden to fullback, Monaghan to wing? Is he still there?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:53 am
I hope we've got the money for him already.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:56 am
Some respect for Cas for actually dropping him. What a huge call that is given the circumstances.
Hardaker left out of Cas squad for Grand Final.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:59 am
Breach of club discipline. 'nuff said.
