WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:28 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8756
Location: LDZ
I thought I recognised Gales missus at the Man of Steel awards do.

Did she used to date a Rhinos player?
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:06 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3478
Bang wrote:
I thought I recognised Gales missus at the Man of Steel awards do.

Did she used to date a Rhinos player?

Yes. Though Gale never played with the said rhinos player.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:26 am
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 682
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Towns88 wrote:
Yes. Though Gale never played with the said rhinos player.

So who's Porridge is Galey stirring?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:33 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3478
The Chin's Back wrote:
So who's Porridge is Galey stirring?


Apparently your 2015 grand final match winner
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:37 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8756
Location: LDZ
Yeah its Walters' ex. I remember seeing her on a Rugby AM WAG video thingy with Sophie Watkins I think.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, ant1, C O Jones, dualcodefan, Dudley, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, leedsbarmyarmy, PrinterThe, sarge1, tad rhino, The Chin's Back, The Magic Rat, Towns88, Wigg'n and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,7012,13076,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM