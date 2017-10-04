PrinterThe wrote: This one has a similar feel to 2011. A bit unexpected to find ourselves in the GF, thought surely Saints were due one so felt a bit like nothing to lose and wouldn't begrudge the opposition a deserved title. Most relaxed I've been on the day by a long way, stark contrast to the nerves of 2 years ago.

That pretty much sums up how I feel about this Saturday. We have had a much better season that I feared we might and we've gone a got ourselves a chance of winning the season finale. Win or lose, we've had a good season and so long as we don't get tonked I'll walk away from OT happy.I bet there will be nerves at K.O. though