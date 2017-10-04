Biff Tannen wrote: Yep, all the other years i was very confident of our chances but this feels a lot more like those times.



I will go and be delighted if we win, if we lose with all that has gone before it i can deal with it no probs and Cas would be very worthy winners to be fair.

This one has a similar feel to 2011. A bit unexpected to find ourselves in the GF, thought surely Saints were due one so felt a bit like nothing to lose and wouldn't begrudge the opposition a deserved title. Most relaxed I've been on the day by a long way, stark contrast to the nerves of 2 years ago.