Re: Grand final referee
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:45 am
Bullseye
tomlufc wrote:
Plenty of Castleford fans complaining too.


Typical of RL fans whining about the referee. Pathetic.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:51 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
Yep, all the other years i was very confident of our chances but this feels a lot more like those times.

I will go and be delighted if we win, if we lose with all that has gone before it i can deal with it no probs and Cas would be very worthy winners to be fair.


This one has a similar feel to 2011. A bit unexpected to find ourselves in the GF, thought surely Saints were due one so felt a bit like nothing to lose and wouldn't begrudge the opposition a deserved title. Most relaxed I've been on the day by a long way, stark contrast to the nerves of 2 years ago.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 10:54 am
DHM wrote:
The press was all over Saints back then, even though both league competitions had been ridiculously close (unlike this year). 2008 was the "lightening doesn't strike twice" final when Saints would sweep us aside and erase the memory of the "freak" result in 2007.


Sean Long's autobiography about 2007 and especially 2008 "when we supremely confident of avenging 2007 and show how to beat Leeds saints style" is particularly superb. "But it rained and Leeds played the conditions better" :lol:

Mentally broke them 2007.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:42 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Sean Long's autobiography about 2007 and especially 2008 "when we supremely confident of avenging 2007 and show how to beat Leeds saints style" is particularly superb. "But it rained and Leeds played the conditions better" :lol:

Mentally broke them 2007.


I missed the 2008 final, I was on a flight to Japan. I arrived in Tokyo at around 11pm UK time and was in the queue at passport control while my crappy little Palm Treo tried to download the Sporting Life page. First thing I saw was a soaking wet Kylie holding the trophy and grinning. My celebration did attract quite a bit of attention.
A certain poster on here then had the most tremendous fun with the Saints fans, so don't think he doesn't want Leeds to win on Saturday :wink:
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
