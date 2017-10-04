Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Sean Long's autobiography about 2007 and especially 2008 "when we supremely confident of avenging 2007 and show how to beat Leeds saints style" is particularly superb. "But it rained and Leeds played the conditions better"
Mentally broke them 2007.
I missed the 2008 final, I was on a flight to Japan. I arrived in Tokyo at around 11pm UK time and was in the queue at passport control while my crappy little Palm Treo tried to download the Sporting Life page. First thing I saw was a soaking wet Kylie holding the trophy and grinning. My celebration did attract quite a bit of attention.
A certain poster on here then had the most tremendous fun with the Saints fans, so don't think he doesn't want Leeds to win on Saturday
