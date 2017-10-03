SmokeyTA wrote:
Bit of a risky time for you to be on here isnt it? Leeds win and you have to set up a whole new persona.
TBF to him his old one might've been banned by one of our new over sensitive mods. When said moderator was happy mocking GH on ruling out certain signings I pointed out the Brierley one and moderator in question deleted my post (again), PM'd (as he does nearly every week for the littlest things) saying it was trolling because GH never denied the Brieley signing and warned me that I'd be banned again,
Politely provided a link to GH denying the Brieley rumour and I'm still awaiting my apology.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bobtownrhino, BrisbaneRhino, Jrrhino, Norton123, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 202 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,019
|1,734
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|