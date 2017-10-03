SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22734



The Biffs Back wrote: I know that were struggling since Stevie was injured but I can't see Mac picking Superted, Theprinter or Gotcha TBH

Im sure they could do a job as the unused sub.



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. The Biffs Back

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am

Posts: 4115

SmokeyTA wrote: Im sure they could do a job as the unused sub.

I was going to put that but I thought you wouldn't be able to resist

to all those that criticised this team...

tonight's for you"



Sir Kevin Sinfield SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22734

The Biffs Back wrote: I was going to put that but I thought you wouldn't be able to resist

//www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1230

SmokeyTA wrote: Im sure they could do a job as the unused sub.



Great I'd be in a minority which means I'd have you as chief defender SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22734

PrinterThe wrote: Great I'd be in a minority which means I'd have you as chief defender

Is that worth how you would think about yourself though? I dont think it would.



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Superted Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm

Posts: 1286

SmokeyTA wrote: The Biffs Back wrote:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2014/ ... obic-abuse Lets hope that James Child has the memory of an elephant and does bear grudges

If he does, lets hope he doesnt read this board or the posts of Gotcha, Superted or ThePrinter, all said far worse than Hardaker



And IMO still not the best ref, still has a tendency to ruin games and yes, still an 'inclusivity' box ticking exercise. But at least they've had the balls to go the full hog and give him a showpiece game this year.



If you're telling me he's a better Ref than Thaler or Bentham, you're having a laugh.



With our 6 fingered friends (I notice not too many people take uber offence at those jibes btw), and the ref, we have the most inclusive final ever. Yippee



And IMO still not the best ref, still has a tendency to ruin games and yes, still an 'inclusivity' box ticking exercise. But at least they've had the balls to go the full hog and give him a showpiece game this year.

If you're telling me he's a better Ref than Thaler or Bentham, you're having a laugh.

With our 6 fingered friends (I notice not too many people take uber offence at those jibes btw), and the ref, we have the most inclusive final ever. Yippee

Anyway, I'm looking forward to the game. I said weeks and weeks ago I had a feeling we'd do it (which I said is an embarrassment to the standard of SL) and many mocked my suggestion - 80 minutes to go, and I certainly wouldn't back against our Champion bunch on Saturday, regardless of how good Cas have been all year. SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22734

Superted wrote: And IMO still not the best ref, still has a tendency to ruin games and yes, still an 'inclusivity' box ticking exercise. But at least they've had the balls to go the full hog and give him a showpiece game this year.



If you're telling me he's a better Ref than Thaler or Bentham, you're having a laugh.



With our 6 fingered friends (I notice not too many people take uber offence at those jibes btw), and the ref, we have the most inclusive final ever. Yippee



Anyway, I'm looking forward to the game. I said weeks and weeks ago I had a feeling we'd do it (which I said is an embarrassment to the standard of SL) and many mocked my suggestion - 80 minutes to go, and I certainly wouldn't back against our Champion bunch on Saturday, regardless of how good Cas have been all year.

whatever makes you feel better.



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1230

SmokeyTA wrote: Is that worth how you would think about yourself though? I dont think it would.



Your writing is almost as good as your reading. What you wrote ALMOST made sense: Superted Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm

Posts: 1286

SmokeyTA wrote: Superted wrote: And IMO still not the best ref, still has a tendency to ruin games and yes, still an 'inclusivity' box ticking exercise. But at least they've had the balls to go the full hog and give him a showpiece game this year.



If you're telling me he's a better Ref than Thaler or Bentham, you're having a laugh.



With our 6 fingered friends (I notice not too many people take uber offence at those jibes btw), and the ref, we have the most inclusive final ever. Yippee



Anyway, I'm looking forward to the game. I said weeks and weeks ago I had a feeling we'd do it (which I said is an embarrassment to the standard of SL) and many mocked my suggestion - 80 minutes to go, and I certainly wouldn't back against our Champion bunch on Saturday, regardless of how good Cas have been all year.

whatever makes you feel better.



Doesn't make me feel anything - it has zero impact on my life!



I notice you declined to comment on whether you think Child is the best ref in SL and therefore should have been given the GF job based on ability though?



And just to put the homophobe insinuations to bed - Matt Ceccin is the best ref in Rugby League, very much like James Child, I don't believe his sexuality has any impact on his ability to do his job - the only difference is Ceccin is getting all the big NRL gigs based on being the best, James Child has now got the biggest SL gig despite the fact he clearly is not the best ref - you're naive if you flatly refuse to admit it's possibly due to positive discrimination.



Doesn't make me feel anything - it has zero impact on my life!

I notice you declined to comment on whether you think Child is the best ref in SL and therefore should have been given the GF job based on ability though?

And just to put the homophobe insinuations to bed - Matt Ceccin is the best ref in Rugby League, very much like James Child, I don't believe his sexuality has any impact on his ability to do his job - the only difference is Ceccin is getting all the big NRL gigs based on being the best, James Child has now got the biggest SL gig despite the fact he clearly is not the best ref - you're naive if you flatly refuse to admit it's possibly due to positive discrimination.

Anyway - don't want to derail the thread any further. This is the biggest game of the year - hopefully Leeds are good enough to ensure the refereeing appointment and performance is irrelevant.

