WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:30 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22734
The Biffs Back wrote:
I know that were struggling since Stevie was injured but I can't see Mac picking Superted, Theprinter or Gotcha TBH :lol:

Im sure they could do a job as the unused sub. :D
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:32 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4115
SmokeyTA wrote:
Im sure they could do a job as the unused sub. :D

I was going to put that but I thought you wouldn't be able to resist
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:35 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22734
The Biffs Back wrote:
I was going to put that but I thought you wouldn't be able to resist

:D
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:04 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1230
SmokeyTA wrote:
Im sure they could do a job as the unused sub. :D


Great I'd be in a minority which means I'd have you as chief defender :lol:
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:30 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22734
PrinterThe wrote:
Great I'd be in a minority which means I'd have you as chief defender :lol:

Is that worth how you would think about yourself though? I dont think it would.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:45 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1286
SmokeyTA wrote:
The Biffs Back wrote:
Lets hope that James Child has the memory of an elephant and does bear grudges :wink:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2014/ ... obic-abuse

If he does, lets hope he doesnt read this board or the posts of Gotcha, Superted or ThePrinter, all said far worse than Hardaker


And IMO still not the best ref, still has a tendency to ruin games and yes, still an 'inclusivity' box ticking exercise. But at least they've had the balls to go the full hog and give him a showpiece game this year.

If you're telling me he's a better Ref than Thaler or Bentham, you're having a laugh.

With our 6 fingered friends (I notice not too many people take uber offence at those jibes btw), and the ref, we have the most inclusive final ever. Yippee

Anyway, I'm looking forward to the game. I said weeks and weeks ago I had a feeling we'd do it (which I said is an embarrassment to the standard of SL) and many mocked my suggestion - 80 minutes to go, and I certainly wouldn't back against our Champion bunch on Saturday, regardless of how good Cas have been all year.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:47 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22734
Superted wrote:
And IMO still not the best ref, still has a tendency to ruin games and yes, still an 'inclusivity' box ticking exercise. But at least they've had the balls to go the full hog and give him a showpiece game this year.

If you're telling me he's a better Ref than Thaler or Bentham, you're having a laugh.

With our 6 fingered friends (I notice not too many people take uber offence at those jibes btw), and the ref, we have the most inclusive final ever. Yippee

Anyway, I'm looking forward to the game. I said weeks and weeks ago I had a feeling we'd do it (which I said is an embarrassment to the standard of SL) and many mocked my suggestion - 80 minutes to go, and I certainly wouldn't back against our Champion bunch on Saturday, regardless of how good Cas have been all year.

whatever makes you feel better.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:04 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1230
SmokeyTA wrote:
Is that worth how you would think about yourself though? I dont think it would.


Your writing is almost as good as your reading. What you wrote ALMOST made sense:
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:08 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1286
SmokeyTA wrote:
Superted wrote:
And IMO still not the best ref, still has a tendency to ruin games and yes, still an 'inclusivity' box ticking exercise. But at least they've had the balls to go the full hog and give him a showpiece game this year.

If you're telling me he's a better Ref than Thaler or Bentham, you're having a laugh.

With our 6 fingered friends (I notice not too many people take uber offence at those jibes btw), and the ref, we have the most inclusive final ever. Yippee

Anyway, I'm looking forward to the game. I said weeks and weeks ago I had a feeling we'd do it (which I said is an embarrassment to the standard of SL) and many mocked my suggestion - 80 minutes to go, and I certainly wouldn't back against our Champion bunch on Saturday, regardless of how good Cas have been all year.

whatever makes you feel better.


Doesn't make me feel anything - it has zero impact on my life!

I notice you declined to comment on whether you think Child is the best ref in SL and therefore should have been given the GF job based on ability though?

And just to put the homophobe insinuations to bed - Matt Ceccin is the best ref in Rugby League, very much like James Child, I don't believe his sexuality has any impact on his ability to do his job - the only difference is Ceccin is getting all the big NRL gigs based on being the best, James Child has now got the biggest SL gig despite the fact he clearly is not the best ref - you're naive if you flatly refuse to admit it's possibly due to positive discrimination.

Anyway - don't want to derail the thread any further. This is the biggest game of the year - hopefully Leeds are good enough to ensure the refereeing appointment and performance is irrelevant.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamhuddsgiant, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bfd_Rhino, cheekydiddles, gulfcoast_highwayman, HRS Rhino, Jrrhino, krisleeds, PrinterThe, Rammer, Rastrick Rhino, rugbyleague88, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, Superted, The Magic Rat and 428 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,9533,06276,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM