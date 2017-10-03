WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:50 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Weather is important. Think if it's wet that'll help Leeds rather than Cas. At present only 20% chance of rain on Saturday evening according to the Met Office.


Yes the miserable weather really assisted Leeds and hindered Cas when they run up 66 points in March.

Stop crawling and shush.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:03 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Interesting, i was told that Child only got SL gigs because he was gay and was given semi-finals to cover up this fact. The RFL would never give him a showpiece final. It was definitive evidence of him being promoted above his ability because of his sexuality?


No you were told something different but your terrible PC fuelled eyes read differently.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:22 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
No you were told something different but your terrible PC fuelled eyes read differently.

:lol:
The words you are looking for are "i was wrong, what i said was bigoted, homophobic and offensive, It was stupid, crass and silly to state that Child got the gigs he does because of ticking boxes of vague nonsense of equality, I retract my insulting accusation and congratulate him on his appointment an achievement"
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:36 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol:
The words you are looking for are "i was wrong, what i said was bigoted, homophobic and offensive, It was stupid, crass and silly to state that Child got the gigs he does because of ticking boxes of vague nonsense of equality, I retract my insulting accusation and congratulate him on his appointment an achievement"


Nope, his consistent booking this year clearly showed him at the top of the pecking order in the refs and is in line with him the getting a SF and F gig. The others years with questionable bookings still are dodgy and him getting the final this year only highlights what I said previously.

Still rage away sweetie
