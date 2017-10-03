SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol:
The words you are looking for are "i was wrong, what i said was bigoted, homophobic and offensive, It was stupid, crass and silly to state that Child got the gigs he does because of ticking boxes of vague nonsense of equality, I retract my insulting accusation and congratulate him on his appointment an achievement"
Nope, his consistent booking this year clearly showed him at the top of the pecking order in the refs and is in line with him the getting a SF and F gig. The others years with questionable bookings still are dodgy and him getting the final this year only highlights what I said previously.
Still rage away sweetie
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, Bfd_Rhino, cas all the way, caslad75, cheekydiddles, ComeOnYouUll, Dadsylad, doc-rhino, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., Fully, gulfcoast_highwayman, Him, invmatt, jazzman, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Loyal Leeds Fan, Middleton_Loiner, PrinterThe, Sam Buca II, Seth, SmokeyTA, SydneyRhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, Towns88 and 338 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,858
|2,656
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|