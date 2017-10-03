DHM wrote:
This post gave me flashbacks to 2007 and 2008. Substitute "Saints" for "Cas" and I could have just gone back in time.
Yep, all the other years i was very confident of our chances but this feels a lot more like those times.
I will go and be delighted if we win, if we lose with all that has gone before it i can deal with it no probs and Cas would be very worthy winners to be fair.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, C O Jones, Dadsylad, Emagdnim13, gulfcoast_highwayman, JACK DETH, Leeds Thirteen, leedsbarmyarmy, LJ54, PrinterThe, Rammer, rhino65, Ronzy, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, tigertot, WF Rhino and 322 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,820
|2,604
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|