DHM wrote: This post gave me flashbacks to 2007 and 2008. Substitute "Saints" for "Cas" and I could have just gone back in time.

Yep, all the other years i was very confident of our chances but this feels a lot more like those times.I will go and be delighted if we win, if we lose with all that has gone before it i can deal with it no probs and Cas would be very worthy winners to be fair.