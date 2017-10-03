WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:36 pm
whambam Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2013 11:32 am
Posts: 59
I reckon Leeds will make sure Ward is fit for this bit like what Cas did with Huby when he dislocated his elbow before CC Final
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:56 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1446
Huby was 3 weeks before not 8 days like Stevie. On the other hand in 2015 Shenton played 2 weeks after dislocating his shoulder.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:58 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22727
Old Feller wrote:
The referee for the big game will be James Child.

Interesting, i was told that Child only got SL gigs because he was gay and was given semi-finals to cover up this fact. The RFL would never give him a showpiece final. It was definitive evidence of him being promoted above his ability because of his sexuality?
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:59 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8497
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Bullseye wrote:
Weather is important. Think if it's wet that'll help Leeds rather than Cas. At present only 20% chance of rain on Saturday evening according to the Met Office.


This post gave me flashbacks to 2007 and 2008. Substitute "Saints" for "Cas" and I could have just gone back in time.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:05 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5501
Location: Hill Valley
DHM wrote:
This post gave me flashbacks to 2007 and 2008. Substitute "Saints" for "Cas" and I could have just gone back in time.


Yep, all the other years i was very confident of our chances but this feels a lot more like those times.

I will go and be delighted if we win, if we lose with all that has gone before it i can deal with it no probs and Cas would be very worthy winners to be fair.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, C O Jones, Dadsylad, Emagdnim13, gulfcoast_highwayman, JACK DETH, Leeds Thirteen, leedsbarmyarmy, LJ54, PrinterThe, Rammer, rhino65, Ronzy, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, tigertot, WF Rhino and 319 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,8212,60476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM