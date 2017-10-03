WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:46 am
BrisbaneRhino
Bang - that's my point.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:55 am
Most of the 34 players on Saturday won't be 100% fit st this time of the season, along as they're enough fit they play. With Ward and Delaney out I don't see how you can't pick Ferres, no GF experience but plenty of good International experience where he's performed well.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:56 am
tigertot
Bang wrote:
Ferres hasn't been 100% fit all year!


If it was as an impact player Ferres would probably worry me more than the other 2 options. He's obviously not going to do 80 minutes, though I wish he would try.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:58 am
BrisbaneRhino
On the same basis he shouldn't have been picked for the CC semi final? All I'm saying is that after the events of last year and the CC semi, I hope the club doesn't just take Ferres' word for it, or even worse take a punt on him carrying an injury which could cause him to break down at any moment. I wouldn't trust either of our 'Bretts' views on their own fitness. If he passes a test to the complete satisfaction of medical staff then that's fine.
