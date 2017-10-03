On the same basis he shouldn't have been picked for the CC semi final? All I'm saying is that after the events of last year and the CC semi, I hope the club doesn't just take Ferres' word for it, or even worse take a punt on him carrying an injury which could cause him to break down at any moment. I wouldn't trust either of our 'Bretts' views on their own fitness. If he passes a test to the complete satisfaction of medical staff then that's fine.