Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:10 pm
Seth
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1729
Location: Meltham
loiner81 wrote:
Oh it's you. I should've known.

Guffaw indeed.

Also I didn't say I was expecting a win but I won't be going to the game with a view that losing by 10 will be a good result. What kind of person thinks like that? :DRUNK:


Identifying talented players isnt his strong suit either...

Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:55 pm William Eve wrote

Parcell is better than Segeyaro now? :lol:
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:53 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5495
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
Can't see it being anything other than this. Don't think he'll change the FB.


I don't know, heard Walters is chomping at the bit and his last touch at OT wasn't a bad one :lol:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:16 pm
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2848
loiner81 wrote:
Oh it's you. I should've known.

Guffaw indeed.

Also I didn't say I was expecting a win but I won't be going to the game with a view that losing by 10 will be a good result. What kind of person thinks like that? :DRUNK:


Is that walloper back? Bit late this year isn't he?
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:11 pm
Neruda
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 231
ryano wrote:
Is that walloper back? Bit late this year isn't he?

isnt creating multiple profiles against the AUP or something? :?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:14 pm
Ronzy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 597
Parkside Freddie wrote:
You are aware Cas stayed in bed for one of their games and played the u12s?

Convenient table that though, I understand why you decided to post the truncated version.


Good old AP, always quick to quote stats that support his feeble fishing exercises but slow to acknowledge those that make his ramblings seem somewhat deranged.

Another year goes by and another 12 months of wishing you had the 34 points to kiss Aussie arrises every day of your miserable life, rather than give a one off blow job every two years. Feel free to jog on....
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:57 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7946
Biff Tannen wrote:
I don't know, heard Walters is chomping at the bit and his last touch at OT wasn't a bad one :lol:


If only he was eligible for the game to score another final winning try!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:50 pm
Parkside Freddie
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 110
Ronzy wrote:
Good old AP, always quick to quote stats that support his feeble fishing exercises but slow to acknowledge those that make his ramblings seem somewhat deranged.

Another year goes by and another 12 months of wishing you had the 34 points to kiss Aussie arrises every day of your miserable life, rather than give a one off blow job every two years. Feel free to jog on....


Everything OK at home, Ronz?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:50 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8286
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
On the team, surely BM won't play Ferres unless he's 100% fit?
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:33 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8750
Location: LDZ
Ferres hasn't been 100% fit all year!
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
