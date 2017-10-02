loiner81 wrote:
Oh it's you. I should've known.
Guffaw indeed.
Also I didn't say I was expecting a win but I won't be going to the game with a view that losing by 10 will be a good result. What kind of person thinks like that?
Guffaw indeed.
Also I didn't say I was expecting a win but I won't be going to the game with a view that losing by 10 will be a good result. What kind of person thinks like that?
Identifying talented players isnt his strong suit either...
Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:55 pm William Eve wrote
Parcell is better than Segeyaro now?