Parkside Freddie wrote: You are aware Cas stayed in bed for one of their games and played the u12s?



Convenient table that though, I understand why you decided to post the truncated version.

Good old AP, always quick to quote stats that support his feeble fishing exercises but slow to acknowledge those that make his ramblings seem somewhat deranged.Another year goes by and another 12 months of wishing you had the 34 points to kiss Aussie arrises every day of your miserable life, rather than give a one off blow job every two years. Feel free to jog on....