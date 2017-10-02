WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:06 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I've never lived in Bramley. If I had I'd have been a life long fan and not like someone who deserts his hometown team in South Yorkshire for glamour club Castleford.

I don't think you was one of those Bull mania types who ventured into Bramley putting Bulls fliers in Letter boxes with the intention of enticing Bramley residents to become Bulls fans either
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:13 pm
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Shocking! Turncoats have no credibility.

Talking of turncoats does Oldham Rhino still post on here? I hear he's got himself a nice gig at Ken Bates FM. Last seen fawning over Garry Schofield.

Its an awful long time since Parkside was open can you actually remember Hunslet playing at Parkside because your posts seem to come from someone very much younger ? even our very own regular troll wouldn't post stuff like this
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:21 pm
lionarmour87 wrote:
Its an awful long time since Parkside was open can you actually remember Hunslet playing at Parkside because your posts seem to come from someone very much younger ? even our very own regular troll wouldn't post stuff like this


Parkside are a current and active club.

I've not a clue what the rest of your post is referring to.
