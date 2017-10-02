lionarmour87 wrote:
Its an awful long time since Parkside was open can you actually remember Hunslet playing at Parkside because your posts seem to come from someone very much younger ? even our very own regular troll wouldn't post stuff like this
Parkside are a current and active club.
I've not a clue what the rest of your post is referring to.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bewildered, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, Dadsylad, freddyfox73, Google [Bot], Hightown Tiger, Hopie, lionarmour87, loiner81, Majestic-12 [Bot], Norman Stanley Fletcher, nottinghamtiger, PrinterThe, rollin thunder, southyorksdave, The Devil's Advocate, the flying biscuit, The Magic Rat, tigertot and 351 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,192
|2,863
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|