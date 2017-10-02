WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:54 pm
tigertot






Parkside Freddie wrote:
Stop sucking up to the loiners. Have some dignity.


He was the same when he ditched his home-town Bramley for Bradford when they started winning. I once bumped into him around town in a Leeds shirt. Him not me.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:08 pm
Parkside Freddie




tigertot wrote:
He was the same when he ditched his home-town Bramley for Bradford when they started winning. I once bumped into him around town in a Leeds shirt. Him not me.



Shocking! Turncoats have no credibility.

Talking of turncoats does Oldham Rhino still post on here? I hear he's got himself a nice gig at Ken Bates FM. Last seen fawning over Garry Schofield.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:10 pm
Parkside Freddie




ant1 wrote:
Post bookmarked - we can remind posters of their absurd comments too.


Don't confuse factual accuracies with absurd comments.

Provide all evidence Leeds are on Cas's level.

Go...
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:12 pm
Bullseye






tigertot wrote:
He was the same when he ditched his home-town Bramley for Bradford when they started winning. I once bumped into him around town in a Leeds shirt. Him not me.


I've never lived in Bramley. If I had I'd have been a life long fan and not like someone who deserts his hometown team in South Yorkshire for glamour club Castleford.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:14 pm
Frosties.




Delaney and Ward both out of the Grand Final.

Golding / Walker
Briscoe Watkins Sutcliffe Hall
Moon McGuire
Garbutt Parcell Singleton
Ablett JJB
Cuthbertson

Ferres Mullally Keinhorst Burrow
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:30 pm
loiner81





Parkside Freddie wrote:
You're expecting a win? Deary me today BWAHAHAHA. And you're asking if I'm on drugs. Guffaw!


Oh it's you. I should've known.

William Eve wrote:
The great unknown is Matt Parcell.

I'm going to assume he's no Segeyaro and I'll therefore stick with my prediction thread view of Leeds finishing 9th, even without SPOTY, the Kiwis, tanned mincers and floods getting in the way.

McDermott should have been replaced by now.


Guffaw indeed.

Also I didn't say I was expecting a win but I won't be going to the game with a view that losing by 10 will be a good result. What kind of person thinks like that? :DRUNK:
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:33 pm
Biff Tannen






If leeds win on Saturday will Parkside freddie vanish again for another 8 months and resurface under another username when he/she feels the Leeds club are up for a fall?

This all feels mighty familiar? :wink:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:36 pm
loiner81





Parkside Freddie wrote:
Leeds just aren't on Cas level, absurd to claim otherwise.


Image
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:54 pm
Hightown Tiger




Just to clear up 'Scarfgate' - it's a guy on Wheldon Road, just outside the Nestle factory who is selling them. It's not official club merchandise, from what I could see it has a very rough picture of a tiger on it (clipart job!) and not the official club badge. One also says 'Never Mind The rubbish, We're The Champions.'

Been on sale at the last 2, possibly 3 home games and to me is a reference to winning the league leaders shield and nothing at all to do with assuming we will be Grand Final winners.

For what it's worth, I can't blame him for trying to make money. The club are useless when it comes to maximising merchandise: From memory, for our last final, the 2014 Wembley final, we had one very average fruit of the loom T shirt available in a few sizes which said Wembley 2014 on it and that was it. Most supporters were buying Wembley merch from independent sellers and from the market.

Amazing how other clubs within Yorkshire who have attended Wembley recently (York City FC, Barnsley FC, Bradford City) can roll out a wide variety of stock at short notice. I assume Leeds Rhinos are on the ball too.
