Just to clear up 'Scarfgate' - it's a guy on Wheldon Road, just outside the Nestle factory who is selling them. It's not official club merchandise, from what I could see it has a very rough picture of a tiger on it (clipart job!) and not the official club badge. One also says 'Never Mind The rubbish, We're The Champions.'



Been on sale at the last 2, possibly 3 home games and to me is a reference to winning the league leaders shield and nothing at all to do with assuming we will be Grand Final winners.



For what it's worth, I can't blame him for trying to make money. The club are useless when it comes to maximising merchandise: From memory, for our last final, the 2014 Wembley final, we had one very average fruit of the loom T shirt available in a few sizes which said Wembley 2014 on it and that was it. Most supporters were buying Wembley merch from independent sellers and from the market.



Amazing how other clubs within Yorkshire who have attended Wembley recently (York City FC, Barnsley FC, Bradford City) can roll out a wide variety of stock at short notice. I assume Leeds Rhinos are on the ball too.