lionarmour87 wrote:
oh I would leave racism out of it if I was you otherwise there maybe allegations of anti-Semitism
Ah how I remember the Cas fans at school chanting Jews at us Leeds fans.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
tigertot wrote:
The suggestion is that Castleford RLFC are selling scarves calling themselves Champions, which is obviously bololcks. It’s like me accusing Gary Hetherington of being racist because a few Leeds morons sing offensive songs about Bradford’s Asian population outside Bretts chippy.
Typical arrogant big club attitude from Cas who are only where they are thanks to poaching players from little clubs like Bradford.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:11 am
Bullseye wrote:
Typical arrogant big club attitude from Cas who are only where they are thanks to poaching players from little clubs like Bradford.
"It would be wrong to pretend that I like it but the world is not always what you want it to be."
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:21 am
tigertot wrote:
“It would be wrong to pretend that I like it but the world is not always what you want it to be.”
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:35 am
sgtwilko wrote:
The thing I like best about this is that we have been here before and come out the right side more than any other club in SL history, but the club we are playing from top to bottom including the fans bar Hardaker (who despite being a great player is at best a total f*ckwit) have no idea what they are walking into.
Massive favourites makes it even better.
Hardly massive favourites are we.
Plus the likes of Andy Lynch Michael Shenton Joel Monaghan Olli Holmes Nathan Massey, the 3 main coaching staff have all been involved with or played in finals.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:26 pm
Will grizzly Bri keep his emotions in check this week? He seems to be on the edge. Be unfortunate if he provides Cas's teamtalk again.
Powell by plenty.
Bullseye wrote:
Typical arrogant big club attitude from Cas who are only where they are thanks to poaching players from little clubs like Bradford.
Stop sucking up to the loiners. Have some dignity.
