WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:37 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7041
Location: Central Coast
lionarmour87 wrote:
oh I would leave racism out of it if I was you otherwise there maybe allegations of anti-Semitism

Ah how I remember the Cas fans at school chanting Jews at us Leeds fans.
Last edited by sgtwilko on Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:20 am, edited 1 time in total.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27306
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
The suggestion is that Castleford RLFC are selling scarves calling themselves Champions, which is obviously bololcks. It’s like me accusing Gary Hetherington of being racist because a few Leeds morons sing offensive songs about Bradford’s Asian population outside Bretts chippy.



Typical arrogant big club attitude from Cas who are only where they are thanks to poaching players from little clubs like Bradford.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:11 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15218
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Bullseye wrote:
Typical arrogant big club attitude from Cas who are only where they are thanks to poaching players from little clubs like Bradford.


“It would be wrong to pretend that I like it but the world is not always what you want it to be.”
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:21 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27306
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
“It would be wrong to pretend that I like it but the world is not always what you want it to be.”


:lol: :lol: :lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:35 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3469
sgtwilko wrote:
The thing I like best about this is that we have been here before and come out the right side more than any other club in SL history, but the club we are playing from top to bottom including the fans bar Hardaker (who despite being a great player is at best a total f*ckwit) have no idea what they are walking into.

Massive favourites makes it even better.



Hardly massive favourites are we.

Plus the likes of Andy Lynch Michael Shenton Joel Monaghan Olli Holmes Nathan Massey, the 3 main coaching staff have all been involved with or played in finals.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:26 pm
Parkside Freddie Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 103
Will grizzly Bri keep his emotions in check this week? He seems to be on the edge. Be unfortunate if he provides Cas's teamtalk again.

Powell by plenty.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:26 pm
Parkside Freddie Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 103
Bullseye wrote:
Typical arrogant big club attitude from Cas who are only where they are thanks to poaching players from little clubs like Bradford.


Stop sucking up to the loiners. Have some dignity.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, C O Jones, Dadsylad, Davc1h, deanos rhinos, ernest shackleton, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, fanstanningley, Hopie, Johnny The Fox, Joshheff90, jus@casvegas, JWarriors, lionarmour87, LJ54, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Nogga, PC Plum, rugbyleague88, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, The Avenger, The Magic Rat, TheNo36, Towns88, Wardy67 and 386 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,0943,16376,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.