Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:37 am
sgtwilko





lionarmour87 wrote:
oh I would leave racism out of it if I was you otherwise there maybe allegations of anti-Semitism

Ah how I remember the Cas fans at school changing Jews at us Leeds fans.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
Bullseye






tigertot wrote:
The suggestion is that Castleford RLFC are selling scarves calling themselves Champions, which is obviously bololcks. It’s like me accusing Gary Hetherington of being racist because a few Leeds morons sing offensive songs about Bradford’s Asian population outside Bretts chippy.



Typical arrogant big club attitude from Cas who are only where they are thanks to poaching players from little clubs like Bradford.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
