Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:14 am
FlexWheeler wrote:
Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.

That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.


TBF to them from what I've seen/read since the two finalists were confirmed there has been a good amount of respect from Cas fans wrt to our chances and our record at Old Trafford.

Think several weeks ago when they knew the had a home SF they were a bit over confident that they just had to turn and batter whoever finished 4th but I think that experience of playoff rugby which many warned them about being different did hit home vs Saints. They've realised the playoffs are a different beast to normal league games.

Completely understand people wanting to see a new name on the trophy and a Cas vs Hull final but it was great to see Saints and ourselves show them how hard it is to win one and whilst us two may be way short of those 07-09 years we won't just roll over and hand it to them.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:24 am
PrinterThe wrote:
Interesting to see how Roberts goes on Saturday because he was very poor vs Saints.


He was in the attacking sense. When he signed for us he was described by pundits in Oz as a "rocks or diamond" type player. We got the rocks Thursday.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:41 am
duke street 10 wrote:
He was in the attacking sense. When he signed for us he was described by pundits in Oz as a "rocks or diamond" type player. We got the rocks Thursday.

That’s exactly why I’m backing him for harry Sunderland trophy on Saturday he won’t be that bad 2 weeks running.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:46 am
tigertot wrote:
Cobblers. You made a complete pr/ck of yourself by posting;

So rather than man up you are now twisting the truth. I have not met one Cas fan or read one message where they have taken anything for granted. Please feel free to show me evidence to the contrary. You just come across as sad & bitter because your small town neighbours - you know, the ones who Rhinos fans would post pictures of gypsy caravans about - have the temerity to hand you your asses on a plate.



http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/on-new-ground-for-castleford-tigers-1-8782940

So these scarves are mythical then are they???
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:51 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/on-new-ground-for-castleford-tigers-1-8782940

So these scarves are mythical then are they???




It wasn't selling them !!!!! It was some foo on a street cornerl trying to make money selling fake merchandise. Plus it wasn't assuming we were gunna win at OT it was on the back of winning the LLS. Which as anyone who knows the game doesn't make you champions. But when you're out to make money it doesn't matter. Either way it isn't official merchandise.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:20 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/on-new-ground-for-castleford-tigers-1-8782940

So these scarves are mythical then are they???


The suggestion is that Castleford RLFC are selling scarves calling themselves Champions, which is obviously bololcks. It’s like me accusing Gary Hetherington of being racist because a few Leeds morons sing offensive songs about Bradford’s Asian population outside Bretts chippy.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:42 am
Parkside Freddie wrote:
The thing is Cas can also grind it out, the famed razzle dazzle stuff has been minimal in the second half of the season. They also have multiple match winners who can produce a bit of spontaneous magic.

Gale & Roberts v geriatrics mags & little Bob?

Leeds just aren't on Cas level, absurd to claim otherwise.


Cas are clear favourites and deservedly so. But it's a two-horse race and Leeds aren't some also rans...for a start we've been significantly better than saints over the season and saints should have won last Thursday*

*I'm not basing this on some wild speculation just pure fact, Cas would have lost if not for one of the stupidest, softest and most needless penalties you'll ever see in the last minute. The final play kick by Cas was awful, Barba had it covered in his sleep and there was no chance in hell of the obstructed Cas player getting anywhere near the ball.
