Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:14 am
FlexWheeler wrote:
Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.

That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.


TBF to them from what I've seen/read since the two finalists were confirmed there has been a good amount of respect from Cas fans wrt to our chances and our record at Old Trafford.

Think several weeks ago when they knew the had a home SF they were a bit over confident that they just had to turn and batter whoever finished 4th but I think that experience of playoff rugby which many warned them about being different did hit home vs Saints. They've realised the playoffs are a different beast to normal league games.

Completely understand people wanting to see a new name on the trophy and a Cas vs Hull final but it was great to see Saints and ourselves show them how hard it is to win one and whilst us two may be way short of those 07-09 years we won't just roll over and hand it to them.
