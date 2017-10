Parkside Freddie wrote: You're expecting a win? Deary me today BWAHAHAHA. And you're asking if I'm on drugs. Guffaw!

If you're asking do Rhinos fans think we're definitely going to win on Saturday then most will honestly say no.If you're asking do you think we have a chance of winning - then we do.Cas are 1/2 at the bookies to win, Leeds 7/4. Leeds given 6 points start on the handicap.We've won 4 GFs when we've been underdogs. Yes, beating this Castleford team is probably one of the biggest challenges we've had in a GF and on paper we shouldn't win but games are played on grass not paper.