tigertot wrote:
Cobblers. You made a complete pr/ck of yourself by posting;
So rather than man up you are now twisting the truth. I have not met one Cas fan or read one message where they have taken anything for granted. Please feel free to show me evidence to the contrary. You just come across as sad & bitter because your small town neighbours - you know, the ones who Rhinos fans would post pictures of gypsy caravans about - have the temerity to hand you your asses on a plate.
Saints fans who were at the game have confirmed the scarves thing, watch the redvee tv interview on YouTube.
As for the rest - "man up", "sad and bitter"
You hit the trifecta. Next it'll be jealousy and envy.
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''