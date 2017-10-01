WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:42 am
Sal Paradise
lionarmour87 wrote:
yes Saturdays game is intriguing and it will be just about the end of the golden generation era . A few of them are still there to have their pre game talks that worked in the past JJB is good at that apparently

No one deserves to finish off with a win more the McGuire or Burrow both credits to the game, the club and most of all themselves
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:11 pm
Exeter Rhino
Great time for everyone (inc. Burrow, McGuire and BMD) to prove they can win something without Peacock and Sinfield.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:20 pm
tigertot
FlexWheeler wrote:
Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.


Cobblers. You made a complete pr/ck of yourself by posting;

Cars fans have learnt a profound lesson tonight.

A profound lesson.


So rather than man up you are now twisting the truth. I have not met one Cas fan or read one message where they have taken anything for granted. Please feel free to show me evidence to the contrary. You just come across as sad & bitter because your small town neighbours - you know, the ones who Rhinos fans would post pictures of gypsy caravans about - have the temerity to hand you your asses on a plate.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:42 pm
tigertot wrote:
Cobblers. You made a complete pr/ck of yourself by posting;

So rather than man up you are now twisting the truth. I have not met one Cas fan or read one message where they have taken anything for granted. Please feel free to show me evidence to the contrary. You just come across as sad & bitter because your small town neighbours - you know, the ones who Rhinos fans would post pictures of gypsy caravans about - have the temerity to hand you your asses on a plate.

its usually Gypsy caravans aimed at Hull ,but they got away with it on Friday . we get plenty of stick from cas fans too not just for singing MOT ,but its better than singing a song about a drunken native American . what do you call that song 'Cracklin Rosie ? ok all bit of fun
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:55 pm
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:04 pm
tigertot wrote:
Cobblers. You made a complete pr/ck of yourself by posting;

So rather than man up you are now twisting the truth. I have not met one Cas fan or read one message where they have taken anything for granted. Please feel free to show me evidence to the contrary. You just come across as sad & bitter because your small town neighbours - you know, the ones who Rhinos fans would post pictures of gypsy caravans about - have the temerity to hand you your asses on a plate.


Saints fans who were at the game have confirmed the scarves thing, watch the redvee tv interview on YouTube.

As for the rest - "man up", "sad and bitter" :lol: You hit the trifecta. Next it'll be jealousy and envy.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:17 pm
It'll be a typical tense first half, but Cas to speed it up after half time and run out winners by 10 points.

I think a 10 point loss would be a credible effort by Leeds.
