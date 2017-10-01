WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:42 am
lionarmour87 wrote:
yes Saturdays game is intriguing and it will be just about the end of the golden generation era . A few of them are still there to have their pre game talks that worked in the past JJB is good at that apparently

No one deserves to finish off with a win more the McGuire or Burrow both credits to the game, the club and most of all themselves
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:11 pm
Great time for everyone (inc. Burrow, McGuire and BMD) to prove they can win something without Peacock and Sinfield.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:20 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.


Cobblers. You made a complete pr/ck of yourself by posting;

Cars fans have learnt a profound lesson tonight.

A profound lesson.


So rather than man up you are now twisting the truth. I have not met one Cas fan or read one message where they have taken anything for granted. Please feel free to show me evidence to the contrary. You just come across as sad & bitter because your small town neighbours - you know, the ones who Rhinos fans would post pictures of gypsy caravans about - have the temerity to hand you your asses on a plate.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
