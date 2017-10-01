lionarmour87 wrote:
yes Saturdays game is intriguing and it will be just about the end of the golden generation era . A few of them are still there to have their pre game talks that worked in the past JJB is good at that apparently
No one deserves to finish off with a win more the McGuire or Burrow both credits to the game, the club and most of all themselves
|