Most Cas fans ain't confident. We know Leeds turn up to big games and the underdog tag will help you too. Pressure is on us which got to a few players in the semi like Ben Roberts.

Yeh we have won 8 in a row against you but all runs must come to an end and I hate to say it but it wouldn't be a shock to me if it's Saturday.

I would say good luck but that would be a lie.

I would say may the best team win but again if that's you that would be a lie also.

I do however hope for a good game where we take the win.