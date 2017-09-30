WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:23 pm
BD Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7032
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
FlexWheeler wrote:
Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.

That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.


'Cas' weren't selling anything of the sort. It was a guy trying his best to make a quick penny by flogging cheap scarves and shirts - and he was selling them before the League Leaders Shield (when it was guaranteed that we only needed one win from 7 to finish top, aka technically champions)

No-one is taking this game lightly. But if that's what you need to get fired up, then feel free.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:24 pm
poppys mum User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon May 30, 2005 12:03 pm
Posts: 3966
Location: Castleford
FlexWheeler wrote:
Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.

That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.


Not official ones.
Maybe from a cheap sales vendor on the streets.
Tbf I’ve not seen any and I live very close to the town Centre.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:27 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5920
Location: philadelphia PA
Sal Paradise wrote:
On the other side Hull haven't won at Headingley for 10 years and so it continued on Friday night

yes of course and Saints had 5 GF losses on the trot.
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:29 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3466
FlexWheeler wrote:
Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.

That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.



Don't let the truth get in the way of a good story. A profound lesson indeed.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:08 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2700
Location: advertising my villa
Most Cas fans ain't confident. We know Leeds turn up to big games and the underdog tag will help you too. Pressure is on us which got to a few players in the semi like Ben Roberts.
Yeh we have won 8 in a row against you but all runs must come to an end and I hate to say it but it wouldn't be a shock to me if it's Saturday.
I would say good luck but that would be a lie.
I would say may the best team win but again if that's you that would be a lie also.
I do however hope for a good game where we take the win.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:04 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5453
Obviously I want the Rhinos to win but I hope it's a great game worthy of the Grand Final & that the ref does not have a major role in the outcome.
Cas rightly are the favourites but Saints showed that they can be rattled & that they should have won.
I hope we can do the same on Saturday with a different outcome.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Users browsing this forum: Bfd_Rhino, C O Jones, cas all the way, Sal Paradise, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, WF Rhino and 279 guests

