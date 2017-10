BD Silver RLFANS Member



FlexWheeler wrote: Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.



That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.



'Cas' weren't selling anything of the sort. It was a guy trying his best to make a quick penny by flogging cheap scarves and shirts - and he was selling them before the League Leaders Shield (when it was guaranteed that we only needed one win from 7 to finish top, aka technically champions)



FlexWheeler wrote: Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.



That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.



Not official ones.

Maybe from a cheap sales vendor on the streets.

Sal Paradise wrote: On the other side Hull haven't won at Headingley for 10 years and so it continued on Friday night

FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.

JAMIE PEACOCK

Towns88

FlexWheeler wrote: Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.



That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.





An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Website Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm2700advertising my villa Most Cas fans ain't confident. We know Leeds turn up to big games and the underdog tag will help you too. Pressure is on us which got to a few players in the semi like Ben Roberts.

Yeh we have won 8 in a row against you but all runs must come to an end and I hate to say it but it wouldn't be a shock to me if it's Saturday.

I would say good luck but that would be a lie.

I would say may the best team win but again if that's you that would be a lie also.

I do however hope for a good game where we take the win.



Obviously I want the Rhinos to win but I hope it's a great game worthy of the Grand Final & that the ref does not have a major role in the outcome.

Cas rightly are the favourites but Saints showed that they can be rattled & that they should have won.

