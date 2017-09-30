FlexWheeler wrote: Is anyone aware cas were selling champions scarves and what not before the saints game, talk about counting your chickens.



That's the narrative we need to go with this week, like Wigan last year where they created this story of having 30 players injured. We're the downtrodden bitche$ of cas, who will get a hiding, cas only need to turn up.

'Cas' weren't selling anything of the sort. It was a guy trying his best to make a quick penny by flogging cheap scarves and shirts - and he was selling them before the League Leaders Shield (when it was guaranteed that we only needed one win from 7 to finish top, aka technically champions)No-one is taking this game lightly. But if that's what you need to get fired up, then feel free.