WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post a reply
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:34 am
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 321
If we're to win next week, we need parcell to play 80mins. Taking him off for burrow seems to take the edge off our attack every time. Throw rob on to run at the defence but don't take parcel off.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:39 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20411
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:41 am
LeedsLurch User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2014 10:25 am
Posts: 59
tad rhino wrote:
yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.

I disagree with this, Moon was busy last night keeping Sneeyd in check, mostly well done
Loving the success and the silverware, keep them coming :)
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:53 am
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 321
tad rhino wrote:
yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.


it feels like you've said this every week about moving moon back to centre and playing burrow in the halves. But it's not going to happen, they've played together all year they're not gunna break up one of the most important combos in the side now. And to be honest, I really don't think burrow can do a job there anymore anyway. I know you don't like moon at 6, you mention it every week, and I would agree he is a better centre. But to me, with what we have, he is our best option there. McGuire plays much better along side moon, than he does with burrow or sutcliffe. And that's important.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:56 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5919
Location: philadelphia PA
Cas are rightfully favourites and if they beat us next week I will sincerely congratulate them , but this GF reminds me a bit like 2008 did saints go 23 games on the trot without defeat? and the week before they beat us 38-10 to get to Old Trafford first. In the build up to the final Saints fans were constantly reminded that when you're on a long winning run you are one win nearer to your next defeat . Its similar with Cas beating us how many times on the trot? they cant keep beating us in perpetuity and next week might end that run. They will be conscious of this too.
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:38 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4783
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
lionarmour87 wrote:
Its similar with Cas beating us how many times on the trot?


It's 8 I think now.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:04 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5919
Location: philadelphia PA
Tigerade wrote:
It's 8 I think now.

HMM interesting
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:27 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3768
tad rhino wrote:
yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.


Moon was playing at centre for most of the second half! Burrow was at halfback and Parcell at hooker, and our attack was pretty blunt in that formation.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bfd_Rhino, Biff Tannen, craigizzard, Dave K., Google Adsense [Bot], Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, LeedsLurch, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Parkside Freddie, poppys mum, Richie, rodhutch, WF Rhino and 370 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,6871,90776,2634,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM