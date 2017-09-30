tad rhino wrote: yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.

it feels like you've said this every week about moving moon back to centre and playing burrow in the halves. But it's not going to happen, they've played together all year they're not gunna break up one of the most important combos in the side now. And to be honest, I really don't think burrow can do a job there anymore anyway. I know you don't like moon at 6, you mention it every week, and I would agree he is a better centre. But to me, with what we have, he is our best option there. McGuire plays much better along side moon, than he does with burrow or sutcliffe. And that's important.