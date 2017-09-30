WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Joshheff90
If we're to win next week, we need parcell to play 80mins. Taking him off for burrow seems to take the edge off our attack every time. Throw rob on to run at the defence but don't take parcel off.
tad rhino
yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.
LeedsLurch
tad rhino wrote:
yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.

I disagree with this, Moon was busy last night keeping Sneeyd in check, mostly well done
Joshheff90
tad rhino wrote:
yep. which Is why I said it wouldn't shock to see burrow at 7. moon was largely anonymous last night again.


it feels like you've said this every week about moving moon back to centre and playing burrow in the halves. But it's not going to happen, they've played together all year they're not gunna break up one of the most important combos in the side now. And to be honest, I really don't think burrow can do a job there anymore anyway. I know you don't like moon at 6, you mention it every week, and I would agree he is a better centre. But to me, with what we have, he is our best option there. McGuire plays much better along side moon, than he does with burrow or sutcliffe. And that's important.
