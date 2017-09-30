Brilliant game to look forward to.



Local rivalry,best team all season against the best team in grand finals...Recent form suggests we'r going to struggle, for me the key for us is being within 8 points of them going into the last 20,if we can do that or better then id like our chances. Losing stevie ward is a massive blow for us, maybe ferres can put his leeds career to date behind him and have his best game for us in the one that counts. Win or lose, massive well done to brian and the lads for getting to another one, it looked highly unlikely coming into the season.



Happy for darryl powell that he's in the grand final, always had a lot of time for him dating back to his playing days for us. He's done an amazing job at cas when you look at where they were when he got there, theyr a quality team, playing some lovely stuff. Id love to see darryl back at headingly at some point, Best coach in the league by a country mile for mine (holbrook looks quality but too small of a sample size so far) . Just hope we can find a way to spoil darryls night on saturday.



Happy for cas as a club and there fans aswel, they've been through some hard times but have worked hard to get through them, theyv had no shortcuts with no wealthy owners throwing money at it like some clubs have had the luxury of doing and here they are, best team all season and worthy grand finalists.



Really dont like luke gale though,great player but a cocky sod.



Really cant believe we'r here again,another grand final with another chance to send club legends out on a high. Theres somthing special about our club imo.



Safe and enjoyable weekend to everyone from both sides going next week. Hopefully the games a cracker.