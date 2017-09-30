WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:06 am
Seth Free-scoring winger
rollin thunder wrote:
Social media. Cas fans just think they should just be given the trophy now.

Getting worked up about whats on social media is never a good idea
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:22 am
freddyfox73 Stevo's Armpit

"us Cas fans" are very wary of what you have been doing over the last couple of months - building momentum - ensuring that you finish up at home in the playoffs - gathering speed towards the business end. Who has the advantage now? How many times have you folks been in this situation....
How many times have we?

One off game.
What's gone before is irrelevant
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:35 am
chunkyhugo User avatar
Cheeky half-back
rollin thunder wrote:
Well Cas fans already making out all the have to do us turn up and they will win, already celebrateing, make out your deluded for even daring suggesting Leeds can win.

There complete lack of respect for a team heading to their 10 grand final, is really grating me, it will be especially sweet if we win next week.

That's how they've been all season and why I would have wanted Hull or Saints to beat them if we hadn't made it.
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:00 am
jus@casvegas Eddie Hemmings's Wig
If you want to see the worst of any clubs “supporters” then head to Facebook and you wont be disappointed.any normal cas fan is far from over confident and knows we have got to improve on our form of late against an improving side that’s been there and done it.im sure bookies will have us as favourites with what’s gone before this season but I think it’s a 50/50 game.so may the best team win and hopefully that’s us
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:09 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
PrinterThe wrote:
Bloody hell to miss out on one GF through injury when you've never played in one is tough, for it to happen again 2 years later is bloody awful.

Edit - he did play in the 2012 one as a sub but even that was cut short to 15 mins due to dislocating his shoulder

That is a tragedy for him and the team. All the great players of this generation have missed final through injury or non selection so hopefully they can support him
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:20 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
One thing that is often overlooked is the McDermott factor. Love him or hate him in a one off his game plans/management have been second to none
Whilst I think Cas will benefit from the last game I don't think they are the force they were earlier in the season. This will only be close because Leeds tend to grind wins out these days
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:31 am
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Brilliant game to look forward to.

Local rivalry,best team all season against the best team in grand finals...Recent form suggests we'r going to struggle, for me the key for us is being within 8 points of them going into the last 20,if we can do that or better then id like our chances. Losing stevie ward is a massive blow for us, maybe ferres can put his leeds career to date behind him and have his best game for us in the one that counts. Win or lose, massive well done to brian and the lads for getting to another one, it looked highly unlikely coming into the season.

Happy for darryl powell that he's in the grand final, always had a lot of time for him dating back to his playing days for us. He's done an amazing job at cas when you look at where they were when he got there, theyr a quality team, playing some lovely stuff. Id love to see darryl back at headingly at some point, Best coach in the league by a country mile for mine (holbrook looks quality but too small of a sample size so far) . Just hope we can find a way to spoil darryls night on saturday.

Happy for cas as a club and there fans aswel, they've been through some hard times but have worked hard to get through them, theyv had no shortcuts with no wealthy owners throwing money at it like some clubs have had the luxury of doing and here they are, best team all season and worthy grand finalists.

Really dont like luke gale though,great player but a cocky sod.

Really cant believe we'r here again,another grand final with another chance to send club legends out on a high. Theres somthing special about our club imo.

Safe and enjoyable weekend to everyone from both sides going next week. Hopefully the games a cracker.
