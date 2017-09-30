WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:06 am
rollin thunder wrote:
Social media. Cas fans just think they should just be given the trophy now.

Getting worked up about whats on social media is never a good idea
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:22 am
"us Cas fans" are very wary of what you have been doing over the last couple of months - building momentum - ensuring that you finish up at home in the playoffs - gathering speed towards the business end. Who has the advantage now? How many times have you folks been in this situation....
How many times have we?

One off game.
What's gone before is irrelevant
