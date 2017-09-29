WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:46 pm
RHINO-MARK wrote:
We need to up the gears again next week especially our edge defence Gale & Hardaker are much better attacking links than Sneyd & Shaul.
No idea how we replace Ward but personally id start Keinhorst with Jjb & Cuthbertson.


I agree with you we will need a bit more pace in the back row for OT. Another option could be for Burrow to start at scrum half with Moon back to centre and Sutty on the bench and as you say Keinhorst in for Ward.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:09 pm
Well Cas fans already making out all the have to do us turn up and they will win, already celebrateing, make out your deluded for even daring suggesting Leeds can win.

There complete lack of respect for a team heading to their 10 grand final, is really grating me, it will be especially sweet if we win next week.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:21 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
Well Cas fans already making out all the have to do us turn up and they will win, already celebrateing, make out your deluded for even daring suggesting Leeds can win.

There complete lack of respect for a team heading to their 10 grand final, is really grating me, it will be especially sweet if we win next week.


Where have you seen that? Cas fans generally don't post on RLFans and on Casforum the majority are saying they're weary of Leeds and not to expect Cas to hammer them.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:17 am
Shame for Ward if he misses out again but Keinhorst has happy memories after stepping in or was it Walters - Printer will know.

Castleford deserve to be favourites but this is a Grand Final and their first. It used to be said you had to lose one before you could win one - that thought could level the contest if Leeds have another controlled performance left in them.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:59 am
Gronk! wrote:
Where have you seen that? Cas fans generally don't post on RLFans and on Casforum the majority are saying they're weary of Leeds and not to expect Cas to hammer them.

Social media. Cas fans just think they should just be given the trophy now.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:03 am
That Stevie Ward must be the unluckiest player ever. missing out on an England jersey is the biggest disappointment as a rugby league fan.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:06 am
rollin thunder wrote:
Social media. Cas fans just think they should just be given the trophy now.


"Cas fans"

So you're implying every fan of Castleford believe that it's going to be easy and we'll pick up the trophy? Do you also believe everything you read from a very small subset of people? I highly doubt it.

Ask the majority of fans and you'll probably soon find out that nobody thinks it's going to be a walk over or an easy match. Yes I'm more confident playing Leeds than Hull but that's purely down to previous games against both sets of opposition. That said it's a final and anything could happen - and probably will do.

Anyway congratulations on tonight. Should be a great game next week.
ct.
