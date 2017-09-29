Juan Cornetto

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm

Posts: 4598

Location: Living the Dream



Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4598Living the Dream

RHINO-MARK wrote: We need to up the gears again next week especially our edge defence Gale & Hardaker are much better attacking links than Sneyd & Shaul.

No idea how we replace Ward but personally id start Keinhorst with Jjb & Cuthbertson.



I agree with you we will need a bit more pace in the back row for OT. Another option could be for Burrow to start at scrum half with Moon back to centre and Sutty on the bench and as you say Keinhorst in for Ward. I agree with you we will need a bit more pace in the back row for OT. Another option could be for Burrow to start at scrum half with Moon back to centre and Sutty on the bench and as you say Keinhorst in for Ward. Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill rollin thunder Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm

Posts: 1633

Well Cas fans already making out all the have to do us turn up and they will win, already celebrateing, make out your deluded for even daring suggesting Leeds can win.



There complete lack of respect for a team heading to their 10 grand final, is really grating me, it will be especially sweet if we win next week. Gronk!

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm

Posts: 4904

rollin thunder wrote: Well Cas fans already making out all the have to do us turn up and they will win, already celebrateing, make out your deluded for even daring suggesting Leeds can win.



There complete lack of respect for a team heading to their 10 grand final, is really grating me, it will be especially sweet if we win next week.



Where have you seen that? Cas fans generally don't post on RLFans and on Casforum the majority are saying they're weary of Leeds and not to expect Cas to hammer them. Where have you seen that? Cas fans generally don't post on RLFans and on Casforum the majority are saying they're weary of Leeds and not to expect Cas to hammer them. tvoc

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm

Posts: 22265

Shame for Ward if he misses out again but Keinhorst has happy memories after stepping in or was it Walters - Printer will know.



Castleford deserve to be favourites but this is a Grand Final and their first. It used to be said you had to lose one before you could win one - that thought could level the contest if Leeds have another controlled performance left in them. rollin thunder Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm

Posts: 1633

Gronk! wrote: Where have you seen that? Cas fans generally don't post on RLFans and on Casforum the majority are saying they're weary of Leeds and not to expect Cas to hammer them.

Social media. Cas fans just think they should just be given the trophy now. Social media. Cas fans just think they should just be given the trophy now. giddyupoldfella

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Sep 14, 2009 6:44 pm

Posts: 488

Location: on route to old trafford via wembley

That Stevie Ward must be the unluckiest player ever. missing out on an England jersey is the biggest disappointment as a rugby league fan. invmatt

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm

Posts: 624



Website Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm624 rollin thunder wrote: Social media. Cas fans just think they should just be given the trophy now.



"Cas fans"



So you're implying every fan of Castleford believe that it's going to be easy and we'll pick up the trophy? Do you also believe everything you read from a very small subset of people? I highly doubt it.



Ask the majority of fans and you'll probably soon find out that nobody thinks it's going to be a walk over or an easy match. Yes I'm more confident playing Leeds than Hull but that's purely down to previous games against both sets of opposition. That said it's a final and anything could happen - and probably will do.



Anyway congratulations on tonight. Should be a great game next week. "Cas fans"So you're implying every fan of Castleford believe that it's going to be easy and we'll pick up the trophy? Do you also believe everything you read from a very small subset of people? I highly doubt it.Ask the majority of fans and you'll probably soon find out that nobody thinks it's going to be a walk over or an easy match. Yes I'm more confident playing Leeds than Hull but that's purely down to previous games against both sets of opposition. That said it's a final and anything could happen - and probably will do.Anyway congratulations on tonight. Should be a great game next week. ct. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: AJC, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Joshheff90, leedsnsouths, rollin thunder, sgtwilko, Wardy67 and 271 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 17 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,457 1,302 76,259 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV TOMORROW : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























