RHINO-MARK wrote: We need to up the gears again next week especially our edge defence Gale & Hardaker are much better attacking links than Sneyd & Shaul.

No idea how we replace Ward but personally id start Keinhorst with Jjb & Cuthbertson.

I agree with you we will need a bit more pace in the back row for OT. Another option could be for Burrow to start at scrum half with Moon back to centre and Sutty on the bench and as you say Keinhorst in for Ward.