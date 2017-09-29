WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:28 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7937
Who would have thought it? What a game.

The one bad thing about that game is Stevie Ward, who has dislocated his shoulder. Gutted for him who’s had an unbelievable season.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:32 pm
freddyfox73

Joined: Mon May 23, 2016 7:12 pm
Posts: 46
I've not seen the game tonight but I'll catch up with it tomorrow.

Congratulations on your win tonight and we'll see you all there next week at OT for the West Yorkshire Derby
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:33 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8746
Location: Leeds
Frosties. wrote:
Who would have thought it? What a game.

The one bad thing about that game is Stevie Ward, who has dislocated his shoulder. Gutted for him who’s had an unbelievable season.


Is it a full dislocation?
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:37 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1196
Bloody hell to miss out on one GF through injury when you've never played in one is tough, for it to happen again 2 years later is bloody awful.

Edit - he did play in the 2012 one as a sub but even that was cut short to 15 mins due to dislocating his shoulder
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:39 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5489
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
Bloody hell to miss out on one GF through injury when you've never played in one is tough, for it to happen again 2 years later is bloody awful.


yeah that sucks. did ward not play 2012 though?
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:39 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 928
We need to up the gears again next week especially our edge defence Gale & Hardaker are much better attacking links than Sneyd & Shaul.
No idea how we replace Ward but personally id start Keinhorst with Jjb & Cuthbertson.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:41 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5489
Location: Hill Valley
I think he will start Ablett. I know he hasn't had the best year but has always shown up well at OT, i have faith in him.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:41 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8746
Location: Leeds
Biff Tannen wrote:
yeah that sucks. did ward not play 2012 though?


He did.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:44 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 928
Biff Tannen wrote:
I think he will start Ablett. I know he hasn't had the best year but has always shown up well at OT, i have faith in him.

I think he will aswell or Ferres but i think JK has been better than both & is more mobile than both.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: SL GF | Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:48 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8746
Location: Leeds
Biff Tannen wrote:
I think he will start Ablett. I know he hasn't had the best year but has always shown up well at OT, i have faith in him.

He has, but I thought him an Mullally coming on let them back into the game they were very poor defensively, and Ablett in particular has been poor for a couple of years now, I think he should retire
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

